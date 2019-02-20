National Foods helps growth of community

Karachi

Since the start of its journey, National Foods Limited (NFL) has helped the growth of the community, at a national and international level. With this in mind, NFL has built its Corporate Social Responsibility mandates in line with the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals 3, 4 & 5. These cover quality education, good health, and gender equality. National Foods collaborated with SOP in sponsoring the 4th Unified Marathon. NFL was the proud sponsor of this initiative as it reflected the efforts of the company’s vision towards community building and engagement. For this purpose, National Foods Limited nominated 30 students from its TCF ‘Adopt a School’ Program who actively took part in the marathon and stood shoulder to shoulder with athletes from SOP. The aim of the marathon was to inculcate a sense of belonging for all the participants which included participants from different walks of life. The Unified Marathon is an annual marathon in which approximately 3000 participants are registered, of which 1000 participants are intellectually disabled. This race is held to raise funds for SOP and to promote health, inclusion and increase visibility of the athletes.—PR

