National Foods celebrates gender diversity

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Celebrating women everywhere, National Foods Limited (NFL) hosted an event for the International Women’s’ Day 2018, with the theme chosen for this year, #Press For Progress. With the rise of female presence in the corporate world, NFL invited multiple notable figures like Sadaffe Abid; CEO Circle, Samia Naseem Ahmad; Organizational Psychologist and Ms. Amina Mujib Khan; dietitian and nutritionist among others present at the event. The event was to commemorate the female employees and their efforts towards the growth of the organization. In support of women in all industries, NFL invited guests from different fields to discuss general issues faced by women in the corporate sector. The event was also graced by Mrs. Noreen Hassan and Mrs. Saadia Naveed, Member Board of Directors National Foods. Mrs. Hassan said “We appreciate the efforts made by female leaders who have paved the way for the coming generations. It is important to understand that a female perspective, while different from men, is as important to the growth of the economy as the male perspective. It is a point of pride to be part of an organization which recognizes the abilities women bring to the table and celebrates it openly.”