National exhibition attracts visitors at PNCA

A two-month long National Exhibition representing all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir is attracting a large number people here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was aimed at paying tribute to renowned artists including Iqbal Jafri, Mian Aijazul Huassan, Colin David, Saeed Akhtar, Ahmed Khan, Zulqurnain Haider, Mansur Rahi, Basheer Ahmed and Hajra Mansoor.

These artists are the Icons of Pakistani art and have contributed their best to the promotion of art in Pakistan, Director General PNCA Syed Jamal Shah said. He said that 9th National Exhibition is being revived after a gap of 13 years as a regular annual event.

Prior to the big event, PNCA organized a series of regional exhibitions representing all provinces, which were given relevant context according to the cultural heritage of the land such as; from Mehergarh to Quetta, from Harappa to Lahore via Katas, from Akra to Peshawar via Takht Bai, from Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Makli and from Takht bai to Islamabad, he said.

The exhibition includes works of almost 500 artists from all over the country. Artists have used broad spectrum of formats and techniques including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, photography, miniature installations and videos.

The exhibition displayed a highly diversified range of experimentation both in two-dimensional work, and other works including sculpture, installations and videos. It is hoped that the work will generate dialogue, discussion and creative discourse as the purpose of this exhibition is to stimulate the artist’s mind, open new horizons and promote arts and culture through this national platform.—APP

