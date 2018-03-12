National Environment Mela held at Ayub National Park

Rawalpindi

National Environment Mela was organized at Ayub National Park, Rawalpindi under the auspices of National Cleaner Production Center (NCPC), Rawalpindi.

Inspector General (IG) Forests Syed Nasir Mahmood, Commissioner FBR, Khalid Javaid, DG PAK EPA Ms. Farzana Altaf, President PAFP Dr. Manzoor, Dr Saleem Janjua Head of Policy Division – Urban Development of Centre of Excellence for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CoE-CPEC) and others including Chairman’s and HOD’S of universities talked about the efforts required to minimize environmental degradation.

The traditional natural colors of Mela were portrayed by performances and activities on the stage such as singing competitions, debate competitions, tableaus etc.

Irshad Ramay Coordinator NCPC appreciated the efforts of event organizers and emphasized everyone to play his part in saving the mother earth. Ms. Sana Tahir, Mr Naseem Khan, Ms. Sadaf Yasin, Mr Bilal Muzamil were prominent event organizers.

The main event was followed by an Environment Music Night, Mahool Ki Dhun.

General public especially children were fascinated by bear show, monkey show, camel ride and games etc. Under the Banner of Green Wall, free of cost plants were distributed among the people. Green promise was signed by guests to show their commitment towards protection of environment.

Solar Cooking was the biggest attraction for people. They enjoyed the food from solar cooking on the occasion.—APP