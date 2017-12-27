National Endowment Scholarships for talent inaugurated

ISLAMABAD :Minister of Interior and Planning, Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday inaugurated National Endowment scholarships for Talent (NEST) to award scholarships to needy but talented students from across the country.The inaugural ceremony was organized by NEST here which was attended by a large number of students who were selected for the scholarships. For vertical up gradation of the less privileged, NEST is out reaching and providing quality education opportunities to the masses to help them fight the vicious circles of poverty and obtained sustainable living standards. NEST has awarded 2244 scholarships to talented and deserving student in less developed districts according to a prescribed quota all over the country.Scholarships have been awarded for intermediate and graduation programmes. The company also provides facility of Qarz-e-Hasna for overseas master’s programmes for needy and talented students.Addressing the ceremony, Ahsan Iqbal said scholarships under this scheme, were awarded on merit, performance and need basis. He said women students were also given equal opportunity to receive the scholarships as what he believed that without equal participation of women in any field of life, the country could not develop economically and socially.He said today, Pakistani women are flying planes in the heights of skies and driving dumper trucks from depth of the earth. “During my recent visit to Thar, I felt proud to see the Thari women at site of Thar Coal Mine Block 2 where Sindh Engro Coal Mine Company trained them to drive the heavy dumper trucks who were now driving the trucks from 100 meter depth of earth for coal mining evacuation process,” he added.

Orignally published by APP