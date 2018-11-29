National Education Policy framework launched

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Wednesday launched National Education Policy Framework 2018 under first 100-day plan of the government. The education ministry in its framework has identified four key areas in education sector including improving quality education, enrollment of out of school children, imparting skills development to youth and introducing uniform education system and reiterated to resolve these challenges in next five years.

National Education Policy Framework was formally launched by the Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in a ceremony held here.

The ceremony was participated by the Parliamentary Secretary for Education Wajiha Akram, Secretary Education Arshad Mirza, Islamabad based MNA s Ali Nawaz Awan and Raja Khurram Shahzad, journalists, civil society, NGO s, parents, and a large number of students. Speaking on the occasion as a chief guest, the Minister for federal education Shafqat Mahmood said the government had established a National Task Force to identify key areas for development of education.

We had consulted with the donors, NGO s, and experts in formulating of education policy frame work, he added.

He said Inter Provincial Ministers Conference was also arranged in Islamabad in which the education policy was discussed with the provinces. Sharing the details of future tasks in education sector, the minister said the government was all set to bring back more than 20 million out of school boys and girls.

Currently, he said, there were three kinds of educational systems existing in the country, including Madrassa system, private schools system or English medium and public sectors schools adding, unfortunately these all had different syllabuses. However, he said, under the new education policy the uniform education system with uniform syllabus would be introduced aiming at to bring unity among the nation.—INP

