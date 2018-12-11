National economy to be strengthened soon: Aleem

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has claimed that there is not a single case against Sharifs or Zardari which has been initiated by the present government of PTI and presently ongoing process in the Courts and NAB is based upon the allegations leveled by themselves against each other. He added that both PPP and N league availed their power turns and now they are joining hands against Imran Khan and present government just to save their corruption but they would not succeed in their designs.

He expressed this while talking to the journalists outside Punjab Assembly. Abdul Aleem Khan said that rather than giving answer of their corruption, allegations are being leveled against me, which is not fair as I remained in opposition for the last 11 years and there was no portfolio that I enjoyed in this period.

He said that one can question that since I left Ministry in November 2007 then why no enquiry was hold against me in last 11 years by the then rulers who were in government and what was being done by Sharifs who took revenge from me of contesting by-election of 2015. Abdul Aleem Khan asked Hamza Sharif to admit this mistake also that enquiry against me by his elders was also unfair.

He claimed that it is not justified to compare him with Nawaz or Shahbaz as they were holding public office while he was not. Abdul Aleem Khan also criticized Asif Ali Zardari who taking ridiculous instance on money laundering and has no excuse of plundering national wealth. He said that masses know the reality of both these parities and know that why nawaz league and PPP are supporting each other which is aimed at to save themselves from the proceedings against them.

Replying a question, Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan said that Prime Minister is reviewing the performance of each Minister and it is the prerogative of Prime Minister and Chief Minister to decide about the position of their players.

He said that with honesty and hard work the priorities of next five years have been determined through 100 Days Plan and efforts would continue with the same spirit to implement this agenda which was given by our leader Imran Khan in the election campaign of 2018. He said that there is no doubt that we got very deteriorating situation of the national economy and financial strength was not in a good shape.

