National Council for Sufism pays tribute to Allama Iqbal

Rawalpindi

National Council for Sufism in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Friday organized a seminar on “Allama Iqbal; life, Philosophy and Unity of Muslim Nation” to mark 140th birth anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The renowned scholar Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi was presiding over the seminar while Chief Minister Punjab Coordinator on Religious Harmony Khalil Kamran was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ghazanfar Mehdi said Iqbal’s poetry could be a milestone for youth to play a positive role in the development of the country.

He said it was important to remember the services of the national heroes in the creation of Pakistan.

Khalil Kamran said, Dr Allama Iqbal was remembered as a philosopher, thinker and poet but he had another identity which was often not emphasized that he was a best lawyer.

Paying homage to the services of Allama Iqbal, Chairman National Council for Sufism Dr Allama Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi said Allama Iqbal gave two nations theory, convinced Quaid-e-Azam for leading Muslim League and urged Muslims to struggle for a separate homeland, through his poetry.

He said Allama Iqbal was a great thinker and poet of Muslim world.

The seminar was also addressed by other scholars and intellectuals who highlighted Iqbal’s life, philosophy and message of peace and unity.—APP