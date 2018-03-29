National Convention deliberates opportunities for women parliamentarians

A day-long National Convention of Women Parliamentarians and experts on Wednesday deliberated on the opportunities for women parliamentarians and the challenges confronting them in assuming their full political and parliamentary potential, including legislative, oversight and representative roles. Federal Minister for Human Rights Mumtaz Ahmad Tarar was the chief guest at the event, organized by Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) to commemorate the national and international women’s days.

Around 100 women parliamentarians from National Assembly, Senate and all the provincial assemblies participated in the national consultation.

The convention reflected on the legislative, representative and oversight role of women parliamentarians.

The Minister highly appreciated the role of women parliamentarians in legislation process. He also lauded the role of Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) for successful conclusion of its second term. In her welcome remarks, Secretary WPC MNA Shaista Pervaiz said that the outcome of the consultation is to raise awareness of the policy and law makers regarding the substantive potential and role of women parliamentarians in contributing towards an inclusive democratic parliament.—APP

