National consensus needed on new provinces: PM

Musharraf, Zardari did not start any power projects

Our Correspondent

Shujaabad

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that a national dialogue must be held to evolve consensus over new provinces and that the call for new provinces should not be used merely as an election slogan.

Addressing a public gathering in Shujaabad after inaugurating the Multan-Shujaabad section of the Sukkur-Multan Motorway (M-5), the prime minister said many other countries had created new provinces and it was possible in Pakistan too.

However, the prime minister told the gathering that those who are now calling for a south Punjab province “were themselves a part of Pervez Musharraf’s government when the new province could have been created within no time”.

He said such people were just cheating the masses and challenged his opponents to prove their performances were better than that of the PML-N government in all sectors.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi criticised former presidents General (retd) Pervez Musharraf and Asif Ali Zardari over a lack of development work in the country during their tenures.

“No work was done in Shujaabad during Musharraf’s 10-year rule,” the premier said.

“Musharraf started work on two to four projects but completed none while Zardari initiated no projects,” PM Abbasi continued.

The premier added, “Pakistan Muslim League-N completed development projects and continued to work despite tough times. Our government did not only announce development projects but completed them.”

“No one can gauge the intensity of challenges faced by the PML-N government,” he asserted. PM Abbasi further said, “We [PML-N] completed projects that were on hold since decades and we also had the same resources as the governments before us.”

“We generated an additional 10,400MW of electricity in the last five years and Musharraf and Zardari did not even start one power project,” the premier upheld.

“Could all the work we did not be done by previous governments,” he asked. The premier added, “PML-N has done in the last five years what was not done in Pakistan in the last 65 years.” “The party did not only work for Pakistan’s today but its future.”

Continuing from a day earlier with his narrative on achieving national consensus on critical issues, Abbasi said today that the entire political elite should now come together on the issue of new provinces, adding that the politics of blackmailing would not work anymore. He said the present government had delivered even beyond its commitments and besides it own projects, it had also accomplished the half-complete projects of previous government that had been lingering for decades.

He said the previous governments too had same resources but failed to deliver. During the last five years, the government had executed record projects, comparing with the last 65 years.

It had added around 10,400MW to national grid, comparing with 20,000 MW generated since creation of Pakistan. Speaking about the upcoming general election, the premier said, “You will have to make a decision in July.” “The decision is not difficult as on one hand there is a party who only hurls abuses and points fingers at others while on the other it is the PML-N which serves people,” he added