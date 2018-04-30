National conference on early childhood care from Wednesday

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will hold a two-day national conference on early childhood care and Education (ECCE) on Wednesday in its efforts to bring neglected sections of the society into educational net, with special focus on child’s well-being.

The event is the part of series conferences and seminars being arranged by the University on regular basis to address the society-related issues, on the initiative of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. It is the second such event.

The proposed event will provide a forum to ECCE stakeholders for sharing experiences, researches, developments and innovations in the field of early childhood care, development and education.

According to the Faculty of Education, the conference will envisage for re-conceptualizing the concept of ECCE keeping in view the current practices, challenges and trends at national/global level.

It also aimed at appraising latest trends and address challenges in Early Childhood Care and Education.

The AIOU is in process of setting up Early Childhood Care and Education Centre in collaboration with Ministry of Education and Professional Development and some other relevant institutions.—INP

Related