National commission should decide if I’m a traitor or not, says Nawaz

BUNER : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has called for the formation of a National Commission to probe whether or not he was a traitor.

“Let the [would-be] commission decide who is traitor. Hang all those who have betrayed the country”, stated Nawaz. “I am now being labeled a traitor,” he said. “Are those who imposed martial law and toppled elected governments patriots?” “Nawaz Sharif is a patriot,” he said.

“If my statement is being seen as an act of treason, make a national commission to investigate it. I and those calling me traitor should appear and whoever is found guilty be hanged publicly,” Sharif said.

This was stated by Nawaz Sharif while addressing a PML-N rally in Buner Monday.

Speaking obliquely, Nawaz Sharif stated that the person who had made country an atomic power, erected motorways and slashed power cuts was being tagged as defector. Sharif inquired that whether [step of] making country an atomic power was an act of treason of patriotism.

Taking a jibe at National Accountability Board (NAB) chairman, Sharif apprised attendants that allegations of money laundering worth $5 bln were hurled at him. “The chairman of anti-graft watchdog should be summoned on issue [of money laundering] as nation demands his accountability too. NAB chairman would have to seek apology on this issue”, asserted Sharif.

He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan had disqualified him for not receiving salary from his son. “Do you accept this decision?” he asked.

The former premier further said that a national commission also be set up to investigate allegations of money laundering. “I will not let anyone violate the sanctity of your vote,” he told the crowd.

“We will change the fate of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa if our party forms the government.” “We will fix Peshawar, we will fix the entire province.”

“Buner shows that 2018 will be the year of PML-N, he said, adding the world has changed but nothing has been done [by the PTI government] in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sharif urged stalwarts to vote for PML-N if they wanted to quash ouster verdict.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz also lashed out at her father’s opponents for ‘declaring Nawaz Sharif a traitor over his recent interview to an English daily’.

“Nawaz Sharif needs no certificate of patriotism from anyone,” she said. “Despite pressure from the world, he made Pakistan an atomic power”. “Could he be a traitor?” she asked.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified and barred from leading PML-N for life but still he is the most popular leader of the country.

Maryam said that nation’s relationship with Nawaz has continues to grow over the past thirty years.

“Efforts being made to break the bond between Nawaz Sharif and public will fail,” Maryam. “The fatwas being issued against an elected prime minister are unacceptable,” she said.

She said that Nawaz Sharif had carried out nuclear tests following India. “I want to ask you whether a person who had made the country’s defence invincible can be labeled a traitor,” she questioned.

“Nawaz eliminated load-shedding from the country, eradicated sense of deprivations from Balochistan and brought provinces close,” she remarked.