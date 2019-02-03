National coherence needs to counter economic crises

Staff Reporter

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri here on Sunday said that there is a need of national coherence and mutual consensus to beat the prevailing economic crises faced by the country on different fronts. He expressed these views in a meeting with President Pakistan Tahreek-Insaf Balochistan Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind who called on him.

Both the leaders expressed their resolve to work together for the development of Baluchistan which was remained a neglect story in previous regimes, said a press release. The Deputy Speaker admired the role of Yar Muhammad Rind for making Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf an effective and integrated party in Baluchistan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to see Baluchistan standing equal among other provinces of the country by eliminating poverty, unemployment and illiteracy.

The people of Baluchistan have a lot of expectation from the incumbent government and for that Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention to address the issues of the province. Earlier, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind condoled with the Deputy Speaker over the death of his mother and prayed for the departed soul.

Rind said Balochistan has a huge potential and under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a new era of prosperity is to begin in Baluchistan that would protect the rights of the people living in the province.

