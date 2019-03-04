National character of India

Dr Muhammad Khan

Pulwama attack in Indian occupied Kashmir (IOK) has exposed the Indian leadership and Indian national character on multiple grounds. Instead of probing the real causes of the attack and factors behind, Indian leadership, its media and above all its masses created war hysteria against Pakistan which had nothing to do with the attack nor the attack was in the benefit of Pakistan. An immature and a very irresponsible attitude was demonstrated by various segments of Indian society, immediately after the attack.

The retired Indian generals were seen discussing various operational scenarios and military options for attacking Pakistan and provoking the masses and Indian armed forces on main stream Indian media channels and even through social media. This provocation led to Indian incursion in Balakot area of Pakistan by scared Indian Air Force, whose pilots escaped after dropping the pay load in a jungle in darkness. Indian media, its war plotter generals and its political leadership lie to its masses and international community for killing over 300 militants.

Next day, the international and local media visited the site of attack/ dropped payload and could not see anyone hurt. The BBC and Reuters were the first one to expose India lie and false claims. This also exposed Indian lie of 29 September, 2016 when Indian Army claimed surgical strikes in Azad Kashmir area after it stage-managed the drama of Uri Attack. Within 36 hours of its Balakot dry run, Indian aircrafts had to face the onslaught PAF fighters in a broad day light, shooting two Indian fighters and capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan, pilot of one aircraft. Those who wanted to teach Pakistan a lesson, indeed learnt one and thereafter, there was dead silence on Indian media, Indian generals vanished all of a sudden. The captured Indian pilot was released within 48 hours by Pakistan on humanitarian bases, which was a slap on the face of Indian national character and inhuman behavior. In fact this gesture of Pakistan denotes the national character of Pakistan which was quite opposite to Indian national character. Pakistan has been emphasizing on the talks and negotiations for resolution of outstanding issues and even incidents like Pulwama, Mumbai and Uri. On its part, India has been using the threatening language and conspiracies against Pakistan besides deceiving its own masses.

Generally, the national character of a nation is described as the ‘most common type of behavior exhibited by adult members of a nation and shadowed in the majority of youth. It is also an expression of collective self-perception, sensibility and conduct which are shared by the individuals, inhabiting a state. National leadership of a state, reflect national character, the collective character of entire nation. This is a pattern seen in the post-world war-II nation states. Unlike rest of the world, India is a unique country; whose political leadership defines the national character and the masses have to embrace that without enquiring its pitfalls. This is happening in a country which theoretically assumed for itself democratic form of government and secularism. The practical demonstration in Indian polity is quite different to what its theoretical basis defines.

International scholars and media find ‘dangerous streaks’ in the national character of India as nation. These dangerous streaks are with regard to its social outlook, political ends, economic voracity and above all the hegemonic agenda both within India and in its neighboring states. Within India, the dominating agenda is; an ideology seeking to establish the hegemony of Hindus and the Hindu way of life in entire India, with all minorities converting into Hindutva ideology.

This philosophy was popularized by Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in 1923 in the form of militant Hindu organizations like; Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad and Hindu Sena. Today Indian national character is defined by the collective philosophy of RSS and its supporting mushrooming Hindu organizations. All aims at; violence at home against all religious minorities especially the Muslims and aggression against the reluctant neighbors.

Irrespective of the political masters at New Delhi, there is a consistency in the promotion and expansion of RSS philosophy. The only difference is that, under the rule of Congress led governments; RSS carry out these roles covertly whereas in the era of BJP, there is an overt demonstration of RSS agenda without any impediment. International media, the global human rights organizations and even a seasoned class of Indians have exposed the Indian national character and the role its media is playing to mislead the masses as a routine. The Indian treatment of minorities, its lies and war mongering has diplomatically isolated India at the global level, whereas Pakistan got ascendancy and acceptability at international on diplomatic and political fronts.

Today, Pakistan is being regarded and respected for its national character and as promoter of global peace. The steps for peace taken by national leadership of Pakistan are attracting global attention and receiving international appreciation. On the other hand, aggressive and illogical approach of Indian leadership is being condemned at global level. Unfortunately, literate and intellectual class of India has not been able to positively influence its political leadership, which speaks of either their helplessness or else they are party of them.

— The writer is Professor of Politics and International Relations at International Islamic University, Islamabad.

