National Center of Robotics, Automation inaugurated

A National Centre of Robotics and Automation (NCRA) inaugurated at National University of Sciences and Technology’s College of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering (CEME). The NCRA is designed on a consortium model, with 11 labs from 13 Pakistani universities as part of the Centre, with National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) in the leading role. Dr. Athar Osama, Member Science and Technology, Planning Commission, informed that with the establishment of the four national Centers of excellence through a rigorous selection process, 200 PhD scientists and 45 laboratories from all technology universities of Pakistan have been brought together to solve the toughest problems in these four emerging areas. Through shared resources and expertise, the National Centres are mandated to work closely with the industry and develop projects with high national impact, he informed. —TNS

