National cattle show concludes

Staff Reporter

A four-day ceremonies regarding National Cattle Show and Buffalo Faire organized by Livestock & Dairy Development Department at Buffalo Research Institute Pattoki came to an end. Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dareshak along with Members of the Parliament, Secretary Livestock & Dairy Development Department Mr. Ahsan Waheed, Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore Prof. Dr. Talat Naseer Pasha graced the event with officials from Livestock department.

The exhibition coupled with the cavalcade of Local Desi Animals belonging to Cholistani, Dhanni, Rojhan, Nari, Dajal Cattle breeds, Nili Ravi,Nili Kundi Buffalo breeds, Beetal, Nukri, Tedi and Nachi Goat breeds and Mundri,Kajli,Thalli,Lohi,Damani Sheep breeds and the dance of Barela and Marecha Breed Camels amused the audience. The dance of horses and camels upgraded the national event and were awarded with much appreciation. The beauty and milking competitions of Buffaloes were specially arranged on the eve of this National Cattle Show and Buffalo Fare 2019.

The Buffalo of a breeder belonging to Chak No. 242, Dasowa Faisalabad, Shehbaz Gujjar, made a world record with milk yield of 52 Kilograms. Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadar Dareshak paid special vote of thanks for the arrival of respectable guests and appreciated the tireless efforts of the officers and officials at the successfully arranged buffalo fare.

Share on: WhatsApp