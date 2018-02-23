National Calligraphy Competition from today

Week-long National Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition will start from February 23 at a local hotel with participation of Calligraphers from across the country. The Calligraphy Competition and Exhibition is dedicated to a legendary calligrapher, Abdul Majeed Parveen Raqam and being arranged by National History and Literary Heritage Division. Talking to APP, Advisor to Prime Minister on NH&LH, Irfan Siddiqui said the division has received a total of 309 Calligraphic art works from across the country out of which the jury members have shortlisted 90 art pieces for the competition.—APP

