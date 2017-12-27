National Business Plan Competition starts at NUML

Staff Reporter

Two days National Business Plan Competition organized by Business Incubation Centre of National University of Modern Languages (BICON) kicked off at NUML.

Prof. Dr. Arshad Ali, Executive Director Higher Education Commission was the chief guest of the inaugural session. While Rector NUML Major General Zia Uddin Najam (retd), Direct General NUML Muhammad Ibrahim, Registrar, Deans, Directors, Jury members from public and private sectors and students from various universities across the country participated in the competition.