National Bank will continue to increase facilities: Saeed

Customs house branch upgraded

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has upgraded its Custom House branch to a modern facility to provide high quality and efficient services to its customers.

NBP has been proactively working on its branch banking infrastructure to improve its systems and provide service of excellence to its customers which is in line with its vision of being the nation’s bank.

Custom House Branch enhancements were initiated by President and Chief Executive Officer of NBP, Saeed Ahmad in April 2017 and later subsequently inaugurated by the Chief Collector of Customs (Appraisements) Abdul Rasheed Shaikh and Chief Collector Custom (Enforcement) Manzoor Hussain Memon at NBP Custom House Branch with senior members from customs.

Speaking at this occasion of branch renovation ceremony, the President and CEO-NBP, Saeed Ahmad said, “When I visited the branch first time after taking the charge, I was very disappointed with the setup, congestion, overcrowding and mishandling. He also said that NBP will continue to upgrade its facilities at other branches.

“In order to provide first class services to our valued customers who use our facilities, it is imperative that they are treated respectfully and are provided comfortable environment where they may avail our services efficiently and with respect and dignity,” he said, adding, “Our emphasis has been to change the culture of the organization and its image to attain high customer satisfaction.