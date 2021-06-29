National Assembly passes Budget 2021-22 with majority vote

ISLAMABAD – National Assembly on Tuesday approved Finance Bill 2021-22, proposed by the PTI government, with a majority vote.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin introduced the bill while Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other lawmakers attended the crucial session.

After the bill sailed through the lower house of the parliament, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser adjourned the session till 11:30am tomorrow.

Speaking on the finance bill 2021, the opposition members urged the government to put focus on the education sector besides keeping a check on population growth.

The opposition said that measures should be taken to reduce the tax burden on the common citizens, adding that incentives should also be given to the agriculture sector in order to boost local production.

Taking the floor, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin vowed to achieve the targets set by the government in the budget 2021-22.

He said that this is the first of its kind budget that provides a roadmap to help four million poor families by giving them interest-free loans.

He said these households will also be given Sehat Insaaf Cards and equipped with technical skills to raise the lifestyle.

Saying the core inflation rate stands at 7%, he said that food prices increased due to not giving attention to the agriculture sector in the past.

He said that Rs62 billion has been allocated to strengthen the agriculture sector, adding that the government is giving exemption world billion of rupees on fertilizers and pesticides.

