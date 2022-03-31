national assembly session adjourned till Sunday to debate no-trust motion against PM Khan

Islamabad: The crucial session of the national assembly began to debate the no-trust resolution submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan by the joint opposition on March 28.

The session began under the chairmanship of Deputy Speaker of National Assembly Qasim Suri.

However, soon after it started, Deputy Speaker adjourned the meeting till 11 am on March 3 after the opposition protested to start voting on the no-trust resolution.

Earlier, the national assembly had issued the order of the day for today’s session with a discussion on the no-trust move against the premier on the session’s agenda.

more to follow…