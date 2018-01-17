National anti-polio campaign successfully continues

Mirpur

The four-day nation-wide Polio Eradication campaign successfully continued across Azad Jammu &

Kashmir (AJK) on the second successive day. AJK health authorities have set a target to immunize anti-polio vaccine to 7.16 Lac children under 5-years of age throughout the area during the campaign to save the children from the disease of polio, a State Health Department spokesman told APP here on Tuesday. The anti-polio campaign had started yesterday and will continue till January 18 without any gap.

Like other parts of the country, the first round of a four-day anti-polio drive began in Gilgit-Baltistan the other day in which 236,547 children below five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops.

Director Health Gilgit Region, Dr Syed Irsar Hussain Shah formally inaugurated the campaign here at EPI Directorate-GB. The representatives of health department, donor agencies including WHO, UNICEF attended the ceremony. The campaign will remain continued till Jan 18 in the region. About 1,048 mobile teams, 61 transit points, 352 fixed sites and 419 supervisory staff have been deployed to make it successful. District Polio Control Rooms have been established in respective Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices to monitor the campaign. Provincial Polio Control Room has also been established in Provincial EPI office GB.

The Deputy Commissioner Sialkot, Dr Farrukh Naveed on Tuesday said as many as 2,31,814 children were vaccinated during first day of anti-polio campaign under National Emergency Action Plan here. He expressed these views while addressing a meeting on three-day anti-polio campaign at DC Office. He directed health officials to monitor staffers deputed for polio vaccination in order to meet given target in three days. CEO, District Health Authorities, Dr Lateef Ahmed Sahi briefed the DC on anti-polio campaign while representatives of World Health Organization, Dr Touqeer Nawaz, DO Emergencies Syed Kamal Abid, and others were present on the occasion.—APP