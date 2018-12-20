National Anthem onward to be played in NA: Suri

For the first time, National Assembly session started with the National Anthem, after the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.

On this occasion, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri congratulated the members for setting a new tradition in the House.

He said from now onward national anthem will also be played after the recitation of Holy Quran and Naat at the beginning of every session. It is to mention that the House has already amended rules of procedure and conduct of business in the National Assembly for this purpose.—APP

