National Anthem forgotten: ‘Lapse on our part’, admits BCCI match organizers

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Mumbai

The players, match-officials and organizers were “so much in a hurry” to start the 3rd T-20 decider between India and New Zealand teams that no National Anthem was sung before the commencement of the game at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Barring yesterday’s match, National Anthem of both countries was played in the entire series.

Admitting this and speaking exclusively over telephone from Thiruvananthapuram, Jayesh George, the honorary secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) said, “yes, that was a mistake on our part”.

Because of heavy shower in the city the match was delayed by 2 1/2 hours.

“We all were there at the grounds and in a hurry to start the match, we forgot to play the National Anthem. Even players or match officials also not reminded this”.

“It is a serious lapse on our part and I apologize (to the nation). It will never ever happen in future”.

“It was the decision of the match-referee to reduce the match to eight over a side”.

Minimum 5 overs per inning is required to be played for the official T-20 match.

The players could have lined up for the National Anthem even after the match.

The secretary gave credit to the ground-staff for making the ground fit for play. “They did an excellent job. Once it was felt that the match would not take place”.

Sree was invited

The host association had invited all ex-players including S. Sreesanth to witness the match.

“Sreesanth has been banned (by the BCCI) for playing. We had invited him to watch the match. He didn’t come as he is living in Kochi”, the secretary signed off.