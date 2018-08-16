Nation would’ve found out truth if votes were re-counted: Saad

City Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique on Wednesday claimed that if a vote re-count was conducted in NA-131, Lahore then the nation would have found out that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan rigged elections.

“If votes were re-counted in NA-131, then people would have found out the truth about Imran Khan,” Rafique said while speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly.

“The truth about Imran Khan is that he rigged the July 25 polls,” the former railways minister asserted.

He added that PTI leaders “are not ready for re-counting in NA-131” and “attempts were made to convince returning officers and the Supreme Court” to not re-tally ballots in the constituency.

Questioning if the PTI will make a Naya Pakistan on a “foundation of lies”, Rafique said, “They are trying to form a government through horse trading.”

The PML-N leader further said, “If we have to sit in opposition then we will but we will give Imran a tough time.”

Share on: WhatsApp