Nation won’t allow agents of US, west to rule them: Sirajul Haq

DIR : Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the Pakistani nation was ready to sacrifice it’s all for the sake of its sublime culture and civilization and it won’t allow the agents of the US and west to rule them.

Addressing corner meetings in Dir and Bara, he stressed upon the people to vote for the MMA candidates as MMAs electoral victory was imperative not only for the country but also for the entire Ummah.

He said that whoever talked of protecting the ideology and the geography of the country would be the true representative of the nation.

He said that the people of Pakistan loved Islam and 90 per cent of them wanted the Islamic system. The masses, he said, could not like the liberal and secular elements. He was sure that the people would foil all the conspiracies to deprive the country of its ideology by giving an overwhelming support to the MMA.

Sirajul Haq said that the 25th of July would be the death knell for the corrupt mafias,. He said that the many a people had joined the PTI en route PML(N), PPP and PML(Q). He said that these people had been changing their parties but the masses understood them by know and these people won’t be able to flee now as the MMA would get hold of each one of these people and recover every penny of the looted money from them.

He said these people had believed that there was none to hold them accountable. However, he said, these people should realize that when the public was up for any cause, no one could stand in its way.

