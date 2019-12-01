Nation without culture is like a flower without colour & perfume: Bilawal

Staff Reporter

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that Pakistan’s multi-colored culture is the basis of national unity and harmony, adding that a nation without culture is like a flower without color and perfume.

On the occasion of Sindhi Culture Day observed on Sunday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said in his message that I congratulate the people of Sindh, including all over the country.

Sindhi culture is a beautiful mixture of ancient Indus civilization and Islamic civilization. The Sindhi culture is a mirror of humanity, friendship and generous spirit of the people of the Mehran Valley. Cultural colors are scattered all over Sindh, expressions of love for the culture of the people.

Cultural day was celebrated across the country on Sunday with national enthusiasm. In this connection, celebrations were held in villages and cities across Sindh. In Hyderabad, programs were organized by political, social organizations and Sindhi people.

People wore folk clothes with Sindhi Topi and Ajrak and showed great love for Sindh and their culture. Children from different schools danced to folk songs and speeches at the celebrations on the culture of Sindh and its civilization.