Nation will work together to make corona fund mission successful, hopes PM

Staff Reporter

Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday has called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and briefed him about the biggest and massive Telethon transmissions of country’s history starting from Thursday for fund raising to fight Covid-19.

Faisal Javed Khan informed the Prime Minister that government and private TV channels will launch the telethon for Corona Relief Fund, sensitizing Pakistani citizens inside and outside the country, to come forward in helping the countrymen in this testing time.

Besides, telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund, he said.

The premier appreciated the telethon initiative and said that Pakistani nation has faced every problem with persistence and perseverance.

He said Pakistani people have always helped their brothers openly in every moment of trouble.

The prime minister said response from well-off people towards Corona Relief Fund is encouraging.

He expressed the hope that the entire nation will work together to make this mission a success.