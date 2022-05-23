Nation will not forgive Imran if civil war breaks out: Shehbaz

Says PTI chief will have to pay for his actions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the nation will not forgive former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan if a civil war broke out in the wake of his party’s ‘Azadi March’ on Islamabad.

“Imran Niazi wants civil war but let me tell you the nation will not forgive you… it will be your collar and people’s hand,” he said while addressing the media at Lahore’s Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute.

PM Shehbaz said that Imran Khan used National Accountability Bureau to victimise his political opponents, adding that he will have to pay for all his actions.

“Imran Niazi was only focused on putting people in prison. He used to dictate NAB. He directed Shahzad Akbar to make Shehbaz Sharif sleep on the floor in prison. He has no sympathy for humanity and cannot address the problems of the people,” he added. The prime minister said that NAB was unable to prove a single pennyworth corruption against him, adding that he wished the PTI government had paid more attention to the miseries of people rather than seeking ‘revenge’.

“They did not have time for taking decisions that would bring prosperity for the people as they were so busy [seeking revenge]. PTI promised five million houses but could not even build a single one. Rather than providing jobs, PTI snatched jobs from many.”

Shehbaz said that despite being in power for just a few weeks, his government was able to bring down the prices of wheat and sugar.

“Three years of this hospital were wasted just because of the stubbornness of Imran Niazi… Imran Niazi, this nation will not forgive you. The people who could not be treated will curse you as many lost their loved ones because they could not get treated,” he added.

Talking about PKLI, Shehbaz announced that 50 per cent of patients will be treated free of cost. “These will be white-collar people who cannot afford expensive treatment abroad and will be given preference,” he added.

He further said that the nursing university will be completed within a year. “It should have been completed a lot earlier but nothing was done for it during the last three years,” he further said.