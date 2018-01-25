Nation will not accept PIA’s privatization: JI

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Chief Hafiz Naeem Rehman has said the government will not be allowed to sell out Pakistan International Airline (PIA) in the name of privatization.

He expressed these views on Wednesday while talking to a delegation of PIASI union of PIA employees.

He vowed to resist the proposed privatization of the national flag carrier airline and said that the JI would not allow anyone to compel the employees and their families to face starvation.

Hafiz Naeem said that privatization is good for nothing and is not a solution to any problem of any institution. Instead, he said, the approach of the government which leads to privatization of public institutions is a problem.

He said that the nation would not accept any attempt to sell out the national flag carrier in the name of privatization.

Earlier, the delegation briefed the JI Karachi leadership on the uncertainty among the PIA employees due to the statement of Daniyal Aziz in which he had shown resolve to privatize the PIA’s core business before next general elections.

The delegation told Engr Naeem that the PIA administration has already revoked medical facility for the employees and opted for the insurance company.