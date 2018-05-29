Nation will decide new government, says PM Abbasi

HAVELIAN : Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the nation will give vote to the politics of service, development and decency which are the hallmark of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He urged people to keep the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) achievements in mind when they vote in the general elections later this year.

He was addressing a ceremony in Havelian after reviewing the progress of Havelian-Thakot motorway project. The motorway starts from Havelian and passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, before terminating at Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Highlighting the PML-N’s role in development projects such as the motorway, the prime minister said the party contributed more to Pakistan’s progress over the past five years than other governments who ruled during the 65 years before it.

“This [progress] is the result of your vote. Keep this in mind when you vote in the next elections,” he said.

“The decision is yours. This is democracy: whatever you decide will determine [what happens] in the next five years.”

Taking aim at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, PM Abbasi said he did not think people would vote for those who [only] believe in dharnas.

He reiterated that the next elections would be held on July 25, 2018 as per schedule.

Reviewing the progress of Havelian-Thakot motorway project, Abbasi said that the new government will be formed as per nation’s decision. I am happy that Nawaz Sharif has fulfilled all his promises, he added.

Prime Minister said that the day is not far when all the motorway projects from Gwadar and Khunjerab will come to completion which will significantly reduce the travel time.

The premier said that Havelian motorway plan is not a small one as its PC-1 cost 142 billion. He continued that the government of PML-N has completed projects related to electricity, gas and universities.

He also requested the nation to cast vote with care as democracy has returned after 10 years of dictatorship.

Completion of the project will pave the way for agricultural and industrial development and open up new avenues of economic uplift and resultantly new opportunities of employment will be generated.