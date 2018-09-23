Nation united against Indian threats: Siraj

Urges world to take notice of Indian COAS ‘incendiary’ statement

Lahore

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Sirajul Haq on Saturday said that the whole nation stands as one united force against Indian threats. In a tweet posted on his official Twitter account, the JI chief urged the world leaders and international bodies to take notice of Indian COAS ‘incendiary’ statement, adding that India should keep in mind that Pakistan is a nuclear-armed country.

‘India should think before issuing such threats as Pakistan is a nuclear-armed state and the two countries may not even get time to repent if they go to war,’ wrote Sirajul Haq. The JI chief reminded India that their occupation of Kashmir is illegal and their forces are violating human rights by killing innocent Kashmiris for demanding their right to self determination. ‘India has failed to suppress the Kashmir freedom movement despite use of brutal force and civilian killings. Kashmir’s fate is freedom (from India),’ said the JI chief.

Sirajul Haq also urged Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to keep Kashmir cause on top of his agenda during his speech at United Nations General Assembly. It is pertinent to note here that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat earlier said that India needs to take stern action against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Mushaal Malik, wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik has said that the Indian COAS Bipin Rawat’s threatening statement against Pakistan is a part of Indian establishment’s grand plan. Speaking to a private television channel, Mushal Malik said the statement was not surprising and is a joint strategy of the ‘war-mongering’ Indian civil-military leadership which is currently high on war euphoria.

She said that Pakistan has always preferred peace and dialogue, but India has backed away as it does not want to solve the problems in occupied Kahsmir, which is the biggest challenge facing the India government. ‘India has always betrayed and backtracked from talks. And any dialogue which did take place has not yielded any result. We are the victims and face regular threats by the Indian army in Kashmir,’ she said.

She said that India has resorted to such tactics and threats to suppress the freedom struggle in Kashmir by resorting to brutal atrocities and undermine its own democracy. When asked about the likely response by Pakistan, she said that it should continue moral and diplomatic support to innocent Kashmiris, expose the Indian sponsorship of terrorism through proxy wars in Afghanistan and the confessions by convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav She further said that Pakistan should highlight the issue of Kashmir at the United Nations.She said that India sabotaged the peace process, while the UN is the flag bearer of peace, and should also resolve the conflict.—INP

