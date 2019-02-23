Nation united against Indian aggression: Siraj

Gujranwala

Ameer, Jamat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that the Indian troops killed at Pulwama had been there not for studies but had been tasked to carry out the genocide of the Kashmiris.

Addressing a workers convention here on Friday, he said the Kashmiris have the right to defend themselves and to avenge the atrocities being committed by Indian army.

The JI chief said the nation accepted Modi’s challenge. He exhorted the armed forces of the country and the Prime Minister to go ahead against India in the name of Allah and assured that the whole nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with them.

He said that the people of Pakistan, the armed forces and the government were on one page against India.—INP

