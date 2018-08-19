Nation to witness real change in upcoming 100 days: Senator Faisal

ISLAMABAD :Senator Faisal Javed (Leader PTI) has said that next hundred days are very important for the government and the nation will see the real change.

Talking to Radio Pakistan he said that it is a very fortunate situation that transition of power took place in a very smooth, democratic and peaceful manner and Imran Khan took oath of 22nd prime minister of Pakistan.

“I congratulate the whole nation on this historic day they had been waiting for a long. We have come with a slogan of change and our biggest goal is to eradicate corruption from the country which is main cause of poverty and injustice in the society,”he added.

He mentioned that huge money is involved in money laundering. PTI government has prepared a complete framework to bring back the looted money and utilize that money for the betterment of the people of Pakistan adding he said the leadership of PTI realizes its responsibility and completing the process of cabinet formation to run the state affairs in smooth manner.

He stressed Imran Khan has selected the cabinet with experienced and capable parliamentarians. Foreign policy is the extension of diplomacy and depends on the stable political environment of the country. The major challenges for the new government include economic stability, law and order situation, corruption and revised foreign policy.

Replying to a question he said the government will plan short term and long term economic strategies to create job opportunities for the youth of the nation, revenue generation, increase foreign reserves and Tax net. He said that institutional reforms and structural restoration of Public institutions is vital for development.

