Nation to reject abusers, Parliament attackers in elections: Marriyum

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) whenever inquired about its performance has developed habit of abusing, taunting and humiliating people. Reacting to the allegations leveled by PTI spokesman Fawad Chauhdary, the PML-N leader said the culture of levelling allegations and abuse is going to cost Imran Khan and his party a lot.

She said abusing and maligning people would have no benefit for PTI as the traditions Imran Khan has set in the country’s politics will pay him back. ‘The elections will take place on July 25, but Imran Khan is raising so many hue and cries so early. This is high time to deliver results of the so far performance as no public outcry will save his party,’ she said.

Had Imran Khan’s party delivered results in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the last five years he would not be crying now, she said. She asked Imran Khan, to tell the nation as to why has he fled from appearing before the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad? ‘Imran Khan should reply to the objections raised by the ECP in his nomination papers,’ she said, adding: ‘Imran would have to be accountable for his performance after five years.’

According to her, the PTI Chairman has flouted the law by getting his crony Zulfi Bokhari flown out without following the proper procedures as he chartered a VVIP plane without disclosing who and how he paid for it.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said now the Pakistani nation is destined for holding Imran Khan accountable soon. ‘I hope the Pakistani nation will cast vote only to the party that performed in the elections 2018 while rejecting the abusers, lairs, attackers on the parliament and Dharna-organizers (protesters)’, she said.