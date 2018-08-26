Nation to pay tribute to martyrs, families on Defence Day: ISPR

Islamabad

Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) on Saturday announced to pay tribute to the martyrs and their families on September 6 (Defence Day).

ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor, in his tweet, said, ‘Every Pakistani will be part of the campaign ‘We Love Pakistan’ reaching out to their families, home, street, mohalla, village, city, province and place of Martyrdom.’

He also urged to salute the sacrifices of the courageous officers. On September 6, 1965, the Indian forces crossed international border in the darkness of night to attack Pakistan but ever-vigilant armed forces, solidly backed by the nation, foiled nefarious designs of the enemy.—DNA

