Nation to decide about next govt: Saad

Staff Reporter

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique Sunday said the nation would decide that who would make the next government and hoped the PML-N would win the upcoming general elections on the basis of performance.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Raiwind railway station, near here, he said that election was approaching and July 25 would be a decisive day, adding that the true decision would be made by the nation by declining false propaganda.

He said that speeches and discussions should be allowed in the country, adding that typical people were used to put allegations for their typical agenda.

“There is no traitor or opponent in the country and everyone is patriot,” he added.

Earlier, he visited the under-construction building of the railway station and said that condition of station of Tableeghi Jamaat was very poor but now a state of the art building of railway station would be constructed.

He said that 80 per cent of the work had been completed and its inauguration would be made later. paid tribute to the efforts and performance of those officers who worked day and night for the progress and development of the department.

Saad said that trust in the hardworking and focused workers and officers of any department play a vital role in the success of that department.

He wished victory of democracy in result of the upcoming election and the new government might take the country forward.

He prayed the desire of the nation about the supremacy of law and constitution might be fulfilled in the elections, adding that bitterness should not be prevailed as it destroyed the nations.

He appreciated the National Logistic Cell (NLC) for quality work at the station. He informed that an amount of Rs 150.09 million would be spent on the building and it would be completed in 15 months.

The minister said that two shops had been demolished for the construction, however, both shops would be reconstructed while a mosque and canteen had also been made in the building.