The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha today (Thursday) with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations will be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, will highlight the significance of the philosophy of great sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

Federal and Provincial governments have chalked out an elaborate security arrange-ment across the country to ward off untoward incidents.

Civic authorities of different cities and towns have also made special arrangements for disposal of offal and other solid wastes during the Eid days.

Radio Pakistan, Pakistan Television and private media will air special programs in connection with Eid-ul-Azha while newspapers will publish special supplements high-lighting the importance of Eid-ul-Azha and sacrifice of the animals.