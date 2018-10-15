Nation supported PML-N in by-polls despite all conspiracies: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday thanked the nation for supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in by-election despite all the conspiracies.

Talking to media persons outside the accountability court, Nawaz Sharif said that PML-N has won Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seats. He said that PTI has failed to run the country in a smooth way.

Inflation has increased in the first 50 days of the incumbent government, he added.

Masses were happy during PML-N tenure, inflation was not there, said former Prime Minister.

Criticizing PTI led government, Nawaz Sharif said the dollar is touching sky high, while inflation increasing with every passing day.

As prime minister, I worked for t

