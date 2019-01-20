Nation still needs military courts: Shujaat

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain has said that military courts are still needed by the nation even today as such this matter should not brushed aside through statement mongering.

Talking to the media, Ch Shujat Hussain said that this is not understandable that of what those who are opposing military courts today are afraid, according to the army spokesman, 717 cases were heard by the military courts in four years, military courts successfully decided 648 cases as a result of which 345 culprits were awarded death sentence.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that this fact should not be ignored that entire civil and military leadership had supported the approval of the National Action Plan, in four years National Action Plan points which were about the Armed Forces of Pakistan have been completed but regretfully the civilian institutions have not completed the work about the National Action Plan,, in the founding meeting of the National Action Plan, I was present and so were the heads of all parties, in this meeting when military courts matter had come up I had said that askthat mother who had sent her son in uniform with lunch box to the Army Public School but she had got pieces of children’s bodies , I had said that this mother should not be sermonized regarding constitution and law.

Ch Shujat Hussain said that after the APS tragedy in the heads meeting Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan, Asfand Yar Wali, Aftab Sherpao and myself including other parties chiefs and General Raheel Sharif were also present , all had unanimously supported the National Action Plan and afterwards Maulana Fazlur Rehman had led the prayers. Ch Shujat Hussain said that those who had signed the National Action Plan should not indulge in any criticism now and should not back out from it.

