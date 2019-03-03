ENTIRE Pakistani nation stands united in the face of any Indian aggression. The message was categorically and in unambiguous terms was conveyed by the joint sitting of Parliament on Friday through a unanimous resolution which not only condemned the blatant Indian aggression but also paid tributes to the defence forces for giving a swift and befitting response to the intrusion.

Regardless of their differences, the political parties at this critical juncture indeed demonstrated a great level of maturity and seriousness, as was expected from them, to send a strong and unified message to India – which is bent upon escalating the current tension under political compulsions. Giving respect to the sentiments of Parliament, the Foreign Minister also abstained from attending the OIC meeting in Abu Dhabi where the Indian External Affairs Minister was invited as a guest of honour.

During two-day deliberations, Parliament threw its full weight behind the defence forces and said they stand shoulder to shoulder with their forces. It is only the hallmark of our people that whenever the country is faced with such a serious situation against India, they rise above their political and sectarian differences and speaks with one voice which indeed is a source of strength for our forces. This is something that scares our enemy. It will be unfair not to appreciate the way the present government has handled the situation on the diplomatic front to defuse the tension. This is the reason that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace overtures especially the move to release the Indian pilot are greatly being hailed at the international level and now his name is also being proposed for the Nobel Peace Prize. Over the last few days, Pakistan inflicted blows to India both on military and diplomatic fronts and Modi up till now has got only embarrassment, firstly by making fictitious claims of having destroyed alleged terrorist facility in Balakot and causing heavy casualties there and secondly when Pakistan Air Force shot down their two aircraft. Pakistan through its action practically proved that it has the capability and capacity to defend every inch of the land. Whilst the major capitals are engaged in defusing the current tension in the region and Pakistan has shown readiness for it with full sincerity, the positive response from the Indian side is still awaited. Modi does not appear to be interested in deescalating the tension due to political reasons and that is why Pakistan’s efforts for defusing tension are being dubbed as its weakness. Pursuing peace should not be misconstrued as weakness. It is time that India acts responsibly and do not play with the peace and security of the region. Pakistan has proved its strength by responding to the Indian aggression in an effective manner and if India again opts for aggression, it will again bite the dust as it has experienced recently as the entire nation is rallied behind their defence forces to defend the motherland at all costs. Better sense as PM Imran Khan pointed out must prevail in India as conflict is not solution to any problem.

