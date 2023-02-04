Nation stands united with Kashmiri brethren: Asad

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood has said that the Pakistani nation stands united with their Kashmiri brethren in struggle for independence.

In a statement issued on Saturday in connection with the “Kashmir Solidarity Day”, he was of the view that the sacrifices of the oppressed Kashmiris would not go in vain and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) would soon get freedom from the shackles of slavery. Asad Mahmood urged the international community to take measures in coercing India to fulfill its obligation by giving the due right of self-determination to Kashmiris, as per resolutions of the United Nations.

The federal minister also emphasized on the human rights organizations and international bodies to raise their voice against Indian imperialism in the region.