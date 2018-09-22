Nation stands united with army against cowardly Indian threats: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Shahbaz Shari on Saturday said that the “bellicose and irresponsible statement” only exposes the Indian designs to the world.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, the PML-N president, responding to Indian COAS Bipin Rawat’s threatening statement, termed the Indian army chief’s statement “irresponsible” called upon the world to “immediately take note of New Delhi’s threatening posture”.

“Pakistan extending an olive branch to India, should never be misconstrued as weakness,” wrote Shahbaz Sharif.

The former Punjab chief minister warned India by saying that Pakistan’s unwavering patriotic soldiers stand steadfast to “defend with might and fury against unprovoked aggression”.

“The nation stands united with their intrepid military and against the cowardly threats,” said Shahbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to note here that Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat earlier today said that India needs to take stern action against Pakistan.

