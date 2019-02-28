Nation stands united against India: CM

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As protest demonstrations across the country continued to condemn the Indian aggression and express solidarity with country’s armed forces, rallies were taken out in various cities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well as the tribal districts amid resolve to stand firmly with the government and the armed forces of the country to give befitting response to the hostile neighboring country.

In the provincial metropolis hundreds of students of the Peshawar University Thursday staged a rallied in Peshawar against Indian aggression. They raised slogans in support of Pakistan armed forces and condemned the Indian aggression. They expressed solidarity with the country’s armed forces.

Similarly, rallies were also taken out in tribal districts including Bajaur, North Waziristan. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans in support of Pakistan armed forces. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet Thursday reviewed security situation and arrangements made to counter any eventuality following tensions with India.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan chaired special meeting of the provincial cabinet. The meeting was briefed that all the concerned departments are vigilant to face any situation. “All concerned authorities are on standby, while the Pakistan Army is safeguarding the border.” Addressing the participants of the meeting, CM Mehmood Khan warned India not to soar the tensions with Pakistan. He said, “The nation is firm united for a befitting response against any attack.”

He said, “Pakistan does not want war, but reserves the right to retaliate against any cross-border aggression.” He urged the people of the province to keep an eye on their surroundings so that enemies’ odious designs can be foiled. “We want peace but if war is imposed on us we know how to defend our motherland”.

He said adding the police volunteers, students, the whole nation and country are committed to defend the country. The whole society including all segments, parties and institutions were on the same page. The Indian should not be under any fallacy. Any misadventure against the motherland would trigger a matching response.

CM said We are at the highest level of preparedness and we would generate the kind of response to repulse any aggression. The entire Pashtoon belt was in the state of war for the last few decades. Our desire for peace should not be attributed be our weakness. We know the level of devastation, the war brings along and we would force a total discomfiture to the enemy. The cabinet was briefed about the security and rescue related operational preparedness by different provincial departments and the law enforcing agencies. All institutions were at high alert; the forces were ready for an eventuality at the border area. The finance department has already started implementing the Chief Minister Directive for releasing resources. All departments have prepared their plan including education and other social sectors on emergency basis.

The Chief Minister in his address to the cabinet said that the provincial government departments should stay alert and directed for the release of resources for the security and emergency nature expenditure adding that the law enforcing agencies have to have a prominent role in the internal security in such a situation therefore the relevant departments should enhance the level of coordination and liaison to foil the nefarious designs of the enemy.

