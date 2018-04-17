Nation stands behind Wajid Zia: Imran

Fazal, Achakzai major hurdle in FATA merger: Imran

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Accusing JUI Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman and Mahmoud Khan Achakzai as major hurdles in the merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan Monday demanded the of the government to make decision in this regard before general elections enabling the tribal folk come in the main stream.

Addressing a big public rally in Mardan Imran, however, promised immediate merger of Federally Administered Tribal Areas with KP if the Nawaz government failed to do so before polls.

The PTI Supremo also hinted at expelling 14 to 17 MPAs from party who allegedly sold their votes during Senate Elections. ‘PTI is determined not to allow such elements in the party’. Imran announced.

Imran came hard on JUI secretary general Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Mehmood Achakzai for not letting the FATA merger with KP due fear of the PTI. He said that if FATA was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, then the provincial government would be in a better position to carry out development projects in tribal areas. FATA merger, Imran opined, was the only solution to the problems of tribesmen. ‘We stand by our army and our tribesmen’. PTI chief said. He also expressed sympathy with tribal people saying they have undergone a lot of hardships due to the fight against terrorism.

Criticizing the role of America viz a viz Pakistan, Imran Khan said he has been insisting from the day one that Pakistan should not become part of US war on terror. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief also lambasted Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif and its senior leaders for ‘attacking institutions’ and their tirade against the judiciary and warned them to desist from doing so adding the entire nation stood firmly with the judiciary and the Armed forces of the country.

Slamming Sharif’s over the firing incident that took place at the residence of a Supreme Court Judge Justice Ejaz Ul Hassan on Sunday, Imran said ‘these looters’ stole money and are now attacking institutions too.

The PTI chief said he will hold a huge rally on April 29 in Lahore, which will show Justice Ejaz Ul Hassan that the entire nation stood with the judiciary. He also expressed solidarity with JIT team head Wajid Zia saying the nation stands by him in his bold stance in the Panama case.