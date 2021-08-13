Nation should work with dedication

Staff Reporter Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Shah Farman has congratulated the nation on Independence Day and said that day remind us the sacrifices and struggle of our forefathers that paved the way for establishment of separate homeland for Muslims living in the subcontinent.

In a message issued here on Friday relating to Independence Day, he said that sacrifices of our forefathers and struggle of Muslim leadership gave us an identity and a separate peace of land where the whole nation was enjoying freedom.

Governor said that we should be thankful for its bounties and work for the progress of country irrespective of our affiliations and added that our sincerity and dedication would usher the country into a new phase of development and prosperity.