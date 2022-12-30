Nation Security Committee to meet today amid rising terror wave

Islamabad: The National Security Committee (NSC) will meet today to discuss security-related matters and chalk out a strategy to tackle the rising terror wave in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the highest civil and military officials. All services chiefs will also attend the meeting where Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt. General Nadeem Anjum will brief the meeting on the recent terror wave in Pakistan and Pak-Afghan border situation, while an integrated strategy against terrorism will be formulated.

The decision to convene the NSC meeting was taken on Thursday when Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir called on PM Shehbaz and briefed him on professional as well as national security matters.

Army’s top brass vows to eliminate terrorism

A day before meeting the PM, the COAS chaired the 254th Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters (GHQ), which continued for two days from December 27 to 28.

A comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the Pakistan Army was undertaken, according to the press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace per the aspirations of people of the Pakistan.

CCC held @ GHQ. General Syed Asim Munir, COAS presided. A comprehensive review of professional & organisational matters of Army was undertaken. It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction & eliminate this menace as per aspirations of people of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/h7wLXx97bf — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 28, 2022

Rising terror wave

Over the past few months, the law and order situation in the country has worsened, with terrorist groups like the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the militant Islamic State group, and Gul Bahadur Group executing attacks with near impunity across the country.

Insurgents in Balochistan have also stepped up their violent activities and formalized a nexus with the TTP.

The incident at the Khyber-Pakh­tunkhwa police’s Counter-Terrorism Dep­art­ment (CTD) interrogation centre in Bannu and the botched suicide bombing attempt in Islamabad not only set off alarm bells in the power corridors but also left several countries worried about the security of their nationals.

The US, UK, Australia, and Saudi Arabia have issued advisories, asking their nationals to restrict movements in Pakistan and avoid non-essential trips.