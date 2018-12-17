Nation resolves to defeat terrorism as APS martyrs remembered

PM says NAP to be implemented in letter and spirit

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Glowing tributes were paid to the martyrs and ghazis of Army Public School and College at APS Warsak Road in Peshawar, that was bathed in blood four years ago, and other parts of the country as the nation remembered the heroes and mourned the deadliest ever terrorist attack amid resolve to defeat the terrorism.

On this day, exactly four years back the heartless terrorists, it may be recalled, had on December 16, 2014 carried out one of the most horrific attacks in the history of Pakistan and massacred 150 people including 135 innocent school children in Army Public School Peshawar sending a wave of shock and resentment not only in Pakistan but the entire world as the incident drew condemnation worldwide.

In fact the incident had brought the government and political parties on the same page as they expressed a renewed resolve to fight terrorism in the country during All Parties Conference convened in Peshawar the very next day of the APS tragedy and a comprehensive National Action Plan (NAP) was announced to effectively deal with the terrorism.

A special ceremony was held in Peshawar to pay tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of Army Public School APS Warsak road and express complete solidarity with their loved ones, on Sunday. The ceremony, attended by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman and Corps Commander Peshawar Lt Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood, started with a special prayer for Shaheeds, followed by the national anthem. A smartly turned out contingent of Pak Army presented the guard of honor. Governor KP Shah Farman laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered Fateha for the departed souls. Later, he joined the families of Shuhada, large gathering of locals, school children and staff for Quran Khawani within school premises.

During interaction with the families of Shuhada, the Governor said that entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with the bereaved families. He said that APS tragedy united the nation against terrorism. Likewise ceremonies were held in different parts of the countries especially at various schools where the participant paid tributes to the APS martyrs and expressed resolve to defeat terrorism.

While top political and military leadership of the country paid tribute to the martyrs and Ghazis of the APS deadly attack and expressed resolve to come hard on the terrorism, in his message on the occasion President Arif Alvi paid rich tribute to the martyrs and expressed sympathies with the families of the martyred students.

He said that the sacrifice of innocent students and teachers awakened and united the nation and added that their sacrifices will be remembered forever. The president said that the nation acknowledges the unmatched sacrifices rendered by the security forces in war against terrorism.

While the Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his determination to implement the National Action Plan in letter and spirits to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism, in his message the premier said the entire nation shared the grief of the bereaved families, adding that the APS martyrs will always be remembered. He reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to national, regional and world peace.

He said the Pakistan Army undertook a decisive action against terrorists with the support of the nation and added the price the country paid in the war against terrorism couldn’t be estimated. The Prime Minister Khan said education was the best tool to defeat extremism and terrorism for good. He reiterated the government’s commitment to turn Pakistan into a society which will not tolerate extremism and violence in any form.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa also paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar and salute to their brave parents.

In his message released by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) the Army Chief said “Remembering & praying for our APS Martyrs. Salute to the brave parents. Nation has bravely faced challenges at heavy cost to come out successful, said General Bajwa, in his message on the eve to mark 4th anniversary of APS martyrs, released by DG Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) through his official twitter handle. “We stay united & steadfast to carry forward Pakistan to its rightful destination of peace & prosperity, In Sha Allah”, the message concluded.

Shaheed Nahi Mertay (martyrs never die) said 55-year-old Altaf Hussein, who lost seven-year-old daughter, Khaula Bibi, in a terrorist attack on the Army Public School, Peshawar, four years ago.

