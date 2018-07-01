Nation proud of armed forces: Zubair

Graduation ceremony of 31 Air War Course held

Karachi

Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has said that Pakistani nation is proud of our armed forces and their sacrifices rendered for the national defence. He was addressing the graduation ceremony of Air War Course- No 31 held at PAF Air War Collage, Faisal as chief guest, said a statement issued by the Governor House here on Saturday. The Governor was received by Commandant Air War College Air Vice Marshal Abrar Ahmed on his arrival.

The Governor Sindh awarded Fellow of Air War College (FAWC) certificates among the graduating officers. Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest congratulated the graduating officers and hoped that this challenging course would serve as a stepping stone in their careers. The Governor also commended the faculty of the Air War College for their consistent hard work and commitment to excellence.—APP