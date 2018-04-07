Nation pledges support to India suppressed Kashmiris

Islamabad

The nation observed Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday to condemn the fresh wave of Indian brutalities against innocent Kashmiris being perpetuated to stop their just struggle for securing their inalienable right to self determination.

The people of Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir renewed their pledge to continue moral, political and diplomatic support to the oppressed Kashmir being brutally killed by Indian occupied forces without any remorse.

The decision, taken by federal cabinet this week, to express solidarity with the people of occupied valley, who are struggling for winning the right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions. The day has the backing of all segments of society.

At least 20 Kashmiri youth were martyred and around 200 injured in operations by Indian forces as well as subsequent anti-demonstration action in occupied Kashmir’s Islamabad and Shopian districts on Sunday last.

The main aim of observing the day was to give the world a loud and clear message that the hearts of Pakistanis and Kashmiris throb in unison.

Rallies, public meetings, functions and seminars were organized by various organization at the length and breadth of the country and Azad Kashmir to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris.

In Azad Kashmir, the main function of the Day was held in Muzaffarabad where AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider addressing the public gathering paid rich tributes to the martyrs of liberation struggle.

Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (PM AJK) Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that 7 lac paramilitary forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) have massacred thousands of innocent civilians in IOK and still busy in deteriorating human rights violations.

Minister made these assertions while addressing the protest followed by a rally in solidarity with the people of IOK.

President Pakistan People’s Party AJK chapter Ch. Latif Akbar, Member British House of Lords, Lord Nazir Ahmed, Senior Vice President Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf AJK Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Sheikh Aqeel ur Rehman, Maulana Mehmood Ashraf, Syed Manzoor Hussain Shah All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Khawaja Manzoor Qadir Advocate, Chairman Jafaria Supreme Council Syed Shabbir Bukhari, Vice Chairman AJK Bar Council Ch. Shaukat Aziz, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and others addressed the main protest occasion.

Senior Minister AJK Ch. Tariq Farooq, Ministers Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Mrs. Noreen Arif, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Nasir Hussain Dar, Secretaries to Government, Lawyers, Traders and a large number of students attended the event.

While addressing the occasion, Prime Minister reiterated that our brethren in occupied Kashmir will get liberation soon, saying that our titles and designations are not important than Kashmir freedom of movement.

Prime Minister said, “Indian have to finish her aggression in IOK before long, Kashmiris’ have sacrificed a lot for the last 7 decades and their struggle for freedom has been transferred to new generation”

“I pay my tribute to all the mothers, sisters and daughters who are on both sides of the line of control are facing Indian atrocities whether on LOC or in the Indian occupation” Prime Minister maintained.

Prime Minister voiced that sacrifices being given by the people of Kashmir for the last 70 years have no parallel, adding that he said that freedom struggle has now converted into retaliation of martyrs.

He said, “Situation in the occupied Kashmir is worrisome. Indian forces have started serious and deteriorating human rights violations in occupied Kashmir” adding that PM AJK stated that The United Nations have acknowledged the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people as India is trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiri in presence of more than & lacs paramilitary forces and making the disputed territory as Military State who are chanting slogans for freedom.”

Prime Minister appealed to Kashmiri Diaspora to attend protest procession on the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in United Kingdom and expose Indian dual face to the world.

Prime Minister addressed that Kashmiri seek unity of all political parties in Pakistan on Kashmir issue as strong and stable Pakistan is the only hope for the liberation of occupied Kashmir.

He maintained that all political parties should raise Kashmir issue globally at this critical situation.

Prime Minister admired the efforts of Prime Minister Pakistan that he immediately summoned the Federal cabinet and condemned the Indian atrocities.

“I am thankful to Prime Minister Pakistan on his arrival to Muzaffarabad and address the joint session besides expressing solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir” PM AJK added.

AJK Prime Minister condemned unprovoked Indian firing at Line of Control and Working Boundary. Main rally taken out in Muzaffarabad, whereas similar rallies will be taken out from the deputy commissioners offices in Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Kotli and other districts.

A Fateha offering ceremony was held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday to pray Almighty to rest the departed sould in eternal peace.Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar also attended the Dua ceremony. The staff of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony protested against Indian brutalities by wearing arm bands.

The students, teachers of Federal Government Colleges organized a rally and lit candles on Friday evening to pay homage to the innocent martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

A large number of civil society representatives, journalists and politicials wearing white T-Shirts with slogans Kashmir bleed held a peaceful demonstration in front of national Press Club Islamabad to protest extra judicial killings in South Kashmir by the Indian army this week. The demonstration was organized by Youth Forum for Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the resolutions of condemnations were unanimously adopted in across country mosques after Friday prayers to condemn the Indian atrocities. Various religious parties organised protest demonstrations in various cities. Sunny Tehreek organized a protest outside various mosques of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to protest Indian atrocities in Kashmir.

The resolution of condemnations urged the United Nations and international human rights organisations to help Kashmiris in granting them right to self determination. In his message, on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that the people of Pakistan salute Kashmiri people for their courage, bravery and persistence in the just struggle against Indian occupation.

He said for the last 70 years the valiant people of Indian Occupied Jammu are struggling for realization of the inalienable right to self-determination which has been envisaged in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. The minister urged the international community to fulfill promise made with the people of Jammu and Kashmir by implementing UN Security Council resolutions.